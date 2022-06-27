No one hurt after apartment fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says no one was hurt following an apartment fire in the North County area on Monday morning.

We’re told the fire happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from inside a second-story apartment and a sprinkler head that had gone off.

Luckily, no one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, according to authorities. Officials have also confirmed that all occupants are safe and no one was hurt in the incident.

Authorities say four apartments have water damage, including the apartment where the fire started. The apartment also has light smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting property management with sheltering needs.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking and the damage estimate is $25,000.