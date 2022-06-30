Galax Fireman’s Carnival returns to help raise money for the department

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Volunteer Fire Department is excited to bring back the Fireman’s Carnival.

The carnival opened on Wednesday and will run until July 2.

There will be plenty of rides, games and attractions set up at Galax’s Felts Park.

Firefighters will also have activities set up for families to enjoy, along with fire trucks on site.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be the Figure 8 Demolition Derby, an event where parents can bring their children to watch a little mayhem from the stands.

Following the Derby, the sky will be lit up with fireworks at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

“It is a lot of work,” said Fire Chief Mike Ayers. “But when you walk around the midway and you see those kids, that may not make it to Carowinds, may not make it to the Salem Fair, but they are riding some of these rides and that joy on their faces, of seeing a fire truck, that joy on the kids faces is what it is all about.”

You can celebrate the 4th of July starting with the highly anticipated Great Galax Duck Race at Chestnut Creek. More than 6,000 rubber ducks will race to the finish line to see who the big winner is. Each duck has a number written on it and whoever has the winning duck, receives a grand prize of $1,000.

On July 4 at 7 p.m., there will be a parade through downtown Galax. The streets will be lined with patriotic patrons who will then file into Felts Park for a movie night.

All the events taking place this week serve as a fundraiser for the fire department.

“We are carrying on a 110-year tradition of being volunteers. I could not be more proud of those folks, but with that comes fundraising. We are so blessed by the community that supports us year-round,” said Ayers.