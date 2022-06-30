90º

Roanoke man wins jackpot of $250,555 with Easy Pick lottery ticket

He bought the winning ticket at a Food Lion in Salem

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Dwayne Saunders, winner of Cash 5 with EZ match jackpot. (Virginia Lottery)

SALEM, Va. – On Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced the newest winner of a jackpot prize: Dwayne Saunders of Roanoke.

Saunders bought a ticket for Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game at the Food Lion on Wildwood Road in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The crazy part is that Saunders used Easy Pick for his ticket – he allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket, the Virginia Lottery said.

When the numbers were drawn for the June 10 drawing, Saunders matched all five to win the jackpot of $250,555,

Saunders told the Virginia Lottery that the winnings will come in handy because he hopes to retire within the next few years.

