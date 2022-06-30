Thanks to your donations, Lynchburg Humane Society receives $50,000 grant from Petco

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s a chance you made a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society and didn’t realize it.

The nonprofit received a $50,000 grant from Petco Thursday.

We’re told those funds come from customers opting to “save a pet’s life” when they check out at the register.

The no-kill shelter is a direct recipient of that money to support their lifesaving efforts for animals in Central Virginia.

“It’s [for] medical care, its vaccines, its food, it’s [for] the staff that care for the pets every single day. It’s everything that you could think that you would need to care for a pet,” said Jill Mollohan, associate director of the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Mollohan said Petco’s donated $680,000 to their humane society since 2014.