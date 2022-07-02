‘I’m trying:’ At least 10 Roanoke apartment residents stay past move-out deadline

10 News is told about 10 people are still living at English Gardens Apartments.

ROANOKE, Va. – People at English Gardens Apartments in Roanoke are scrambling to find a new place to live now that the deadline to vacate the property has come and gone.

Friday, July 1, just one day after the scheduled move-out deadline, there was one resident packing up a moving truck, preparing to leave.

Other residents, like Shirley Bowe says she is on the waiting list for other places, but hasn’t heard back yet.

10 News first told you about the change in ownership and planned renovations to English Gardens Apartments on Memorial Ave. back in March.

Over the past three months, many residents have stressed their concerns about finding another affordable place to live because of little to no availability.

“It’s terrible. There is nothing I can do until ya know, they give me a decision,” said longtime resident, Shirley Bowe.

“If they take me to court, what can I do? I mean, I’m trying,” she added.

The new owners, Gardens at Grandin, LLC. said they have plans for major renovations which would make living conditions unsafe for residents.

A representative with the company tells 10 News they are working with residents to help with the transition.

Residents were previously told if they do not move out by June 30, they could face additional fines and legal action.