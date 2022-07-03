Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Lynchburg, police search for driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police department is investigating a hit and run that involved a pedestrian Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1000-block of Ardmore Drive for a woman who had been struck by a vehicle around 9:45 p.m., police say.

A 38-year-old female with serious injuries was found and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows hit the woman and left the scene toward Old Forest Road. Officers attempted to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Authorities say car may have front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation.