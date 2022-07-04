Gearheads For A Cause to host Christmas in July car show

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gearheads For A Cause will be hosting a car, truck, and bike show on July 17 to raise money and gather donations for the Montgomery County Christmas Store, according to the Gearheads For A Cause Facebook event.

The show will be held at LOST IN TASTE located at 2675 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 17.

There will be food vendors on-site, a large raffle, and door prizes available, all of which have been donated by local businesses.

Admission and registration to the show will be completely free, but donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene items, as well as monetary donations, are welcome.

All proceeds and donations will go to the Montgomery County Christmas Store, a non-profit organization that has served families for 41 years and has provided clothing, food, toys, shoes, household supplies, and more to those in need.

For more details on the event and contact information, visit the Gearheads For A Cause Christmas in July Car Show page.