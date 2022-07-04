87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Motorcycle crash closes part of Williamson Road in the Hollins area

One is in critical condition following the crash

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Williamson Road, Roanoke County, Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department says one person is in the hospital following a crash on Williamson Road on Monday.

We’re told it happened at 1:37 p.m. and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to police, the 6700 block of Williamson Road is blocked to normal traffic while authorities investigate.

According to police, both victims have been identified, and one is in critical condition.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time whether alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email