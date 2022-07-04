Motorcycle crash closes part of Williamson Road in the Hollins area

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department says one person is in the hospital following a crash on Williamson Road on Monday.

We’re told it happened at 1:37 p.m. and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to police, the 6700 block of Williamson Road is blocked to normal traffic while authorities investigate.

According to police, both victims have been identified, and one is in critical condition.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time whether alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

