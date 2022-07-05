Celebrate WSLS Night at the Salem Fair and get discounted wristbands

SALEM, Va. – If you are looking for an excuse to head out to the Salem Fair, WSLS has you covered!

July 5th is WSLS Night at the fair. If you bring two pairs of new socks with you when you enter, you will get discounted wristbands for the rides.

Normally wristbands are $28, but if you donate socks, you will get $9 off.

All the socks donations collected will go to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet in Salem.

Kevin Berry, Community Outreach Manager for the Rescue Mission said, “At the Rescue Mission, we can’t put a price on what those socks can mean because it can mean so many things to so many different people. Often many of those who come to us they haven’t changed their socks or their clothes in a day or two. So, these socks can make a difference to those that receive them.”

Discounted wristbands will be sold until 10 p.m. tonight.

The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.