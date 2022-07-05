75º

LIVE

Local News

Severe weather leads to thousands of power outages across the region

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Weather, Severe Weather, Power Outages
Thousands are without power. (WSLS)

Thousands are without power due to a handful of severe storms that moved through the region on Tuesday.

As of 5:00 p.m., Appalachian Power has reported over 8,000 outages, Dominion Energy has reported over 400 outages, and Danville Utilities has reported over 250 outages.

Below are the worst outages of Appalachain Power:

  • Bedford - 1,260
  • Bland - 794
  • Carroll - 1,641
  • Dickenson - 516
  • Franklin - 520
  • Galax - 546
  • Grayson - 516
  • Lynchburg - 672
  • Pulaski - 257

Dominion Energy reported that Evington outside of Lynchburg has 471 customers with outages.

Danville Utilities reported that the Stony Mill/Sharon area outside of Danville has 299 customers with outages.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email