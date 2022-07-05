Severe weather leads to thousands of power outages across the region

Thousands are without power due to a handful of severe storms that moved through the region on Tuesday.
As of 5:00 p.m., Appalachian Power has reported over 8,000 outages, Dominion Energy has reported over 400 outages, and Danville Utilities has reported over 250 outages.
Below are the worst outages of Appalachain Power:
- Bedford - 1,260
- Bland - 794
- Carroll - 1,641
- Dickenson - 516
- Franklin - 520
- Galax - 546
- Grayson - 516
- Lynchburg - 672
- Pulaski - 257
Dominion Energy reported that Evington outside of Lynchburg has 471 customers with outages.
Danville Utilities reported that the Stony Mill/Sharon area outside of Danville has 299 customers with outages.