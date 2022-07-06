DMV Mileage Choice Program enrollment opens for Virginia drivers

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that they’ve opened enrollment for the DMV’s Mileage Choice Program.

The Mileage Choice Program is an option for drivers of electric, hybrid, or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee, the release said.

The DMV said drivers who choose to participate in the program will only pay for the miles they drove.

This means that drivers who drive less than the average Virginian, 11,600 miles per year, will only pay for as much as they drive, the DMV said, and drivers that drive plenty of miles will never pay more than their highway use fee.

Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said that the DMV wants to save drivers money and that this program could do just that.

“We continue to not only provide options for Virginians at DMV but look for innovative and efficient solutions to save our customers time and money,” said Ford. “By choosing to participate in the Mileage Choice Program, customers may pay less, but will also spread out their highway use fee instead of paying one lump sum annually.”

Customers that want to enroll in the program can enroll when it’s time to renew their vehicle registration, the release said, and signing up is easy.

According to the release, you can enroll in the Mileage Choice Program by taking these three steps:

Enroll with Emovis to track your miles: Before renewing your vehicle registration, you’ll need to create an account with Emovis, and they will send you a device to place in your vehicle to report mileage. When Emovis sends the device to you, you’ll need to install it: Follow the directions provided by Emovis to install the device in your vehicle and fully activate your account. You will also need to download a smartphone app to record an initial odometer reading. Now, you can drive: The miles you drive will be recorded by the device, up to the amount of the highway use fee.

You can learn more about the program on the Virginia DMV website.