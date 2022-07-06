One dead after vehicle runs off road, hits tree in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police said a woman is dead after a vehicle crash in Franklin County.

The single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday at 10:43 a.m. on Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County, authorities said.

Police said the 2016 Honda Civic was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 45-year-old Erin Sheree Jones, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Virginia State Police.

The report said that Jones was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated after the crash, and later died.

Virginia State Police said the investigation is still underway.