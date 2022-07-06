Pulaski County leaders unveil veterans exhibit

The Pulaski museum is dedicated to highlighting Pulaski County natives who served in the military and showcases the history of the American Revolution to the Afghanistan War.

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County leaders are honoring those who took the risk to protect people’s freedom in the United States.

Museum staff said they are proud of the men and women who served in Pulaski County.

“It feels wonderful, and I’m honored to be among these people who served from this location, our county who went out and did serve, and for our freedom to keep us safe,” Melinda Worrell, a committee member, said.

The museum is located at the old Pulaski County Courthouse, and is open on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.