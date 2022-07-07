17-year-old girl killed, another injured after crash in Grayson County

ELK CREEK, Va. – A 17-year-old girl is dead and another is injured after a crash in Grayson County on Wednesday, the Virginia State Police said.

Authorities reported that the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. on Route 805 when a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it came into a curve, crossed into the southbound lane, and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt head-on.

The impact of the crash caused the Suburban to spin out and overturn in the roadway, and the Cobalt ran off the road, then struck a fence, according to police.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene.

The driver of the Suburban, 90-year-old Helen Cook, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police reported that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.