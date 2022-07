Roanoke County – Roanoke County Police have blocked traffic near Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard due to a two-vehicle crash.

According to Sgt. Brown, the call came in at 6:40 a.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

There is a detour in place but drivers can expect delays in the area.

We’re working for you to get more information about what led to the crash and when the roadway is expected to be back open.