“Paws to Read” program returns to Roanoke Valley SPCA

Kids ages 5 and older can sign up to read to cats and kittens in the shelter for practice, to overcome reading anxiety, and to ease the stress of the animals.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is bringing back its Paws to Read Program to encourage children to read while reducing adoptable animals’ stress levels.

Kids ages five and up can head to the Roanoke Valley SPCA to read to cats and kittens for 30-minute sessions.

The RVSPCA said that reading to shelter animals can help lower stress, calm them down, and improve their shelter experience.

Plus, they make the best judgment-free audience for kids who are still learning to read.

“It’s great for kids if they’re having problems reading, or maybe they’re not comfortable reading in front of people. It helps them to have some exposure with the animals, and it really helps our animals,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director.

The program requests a $5 donation, that will include access to the SPCA’s lending library, a bookmark, pencil, and of course time with adorable, adoptable animals.