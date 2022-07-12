NASA unveils never-before-seen photos, Danville man leads program as director

DANVILLE, Va. – NASA unveiled the never-before-seen pictures from their groundbreaking telescope on Tuesday, and a Danville native has influenced the program’s success.

On Monday, the Danville Science Center posted that Gregory Robinson has served at NASA for over three decades and is now serving as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope program director.

This year, Robinson was even named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People ranking.

Today the first preview from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was revealed with a full set of images and data coming... Posted by Danville Science Center on Monday, July 11, 2022

According to his NASA biography, Robinson was previously the Deputy Associate Administrator for Programs, responsible for assessing NASA programs as the projects and institutions for technical and cost-effectiveness, quality, and performance.

Now, in addition to serving as the director for the James Webb Space Telescope Program, Robinson also coordinates program and project content with the other NASA Mission Directorates and federal agencies with which Science Mission Directorate has partnerships.

Robinson has had plenty of success during his time working with NASA.

Robinson’s biography said that he has received numerous performance awards, including the Presidential Rank, Distinguished Executive; and Meritorious Senior Professionals and Executives Award.

And, Robinson hasn’t just made strides alone – he has a family.

Robinson and his wife, Cynthia, have three adult daughters, according to his biography.

