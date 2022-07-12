Pulaski advising residents to boil tap water following water line break

PULASKI, Va. – Affected residents in the Pulaski area should take precautions when using tap water until further notice.

On Tuesday, the Town of Pulaski released a statement that said they had a water line break on Tuesday morning, and residents are being advised to boil their tap water before using it for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

The statement said that failure to follow the advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

If you can’t boil your tap water, the release offered these options as a safe alternative:

Use liquid household bleach to disinfect water: The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%, the release said.

Use water purification tablets and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Use potable water, available at Wal-Mart.

Pulaski officials said they anticipate having the issue solved no later than Saturday, and they will keep residents informed.

For more information, you can call Didymus Farmer with the Town of Pulaski Waterworks at 540-440-6320.