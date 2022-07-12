Virginia Attorney General to tour Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center after vandalism

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Miyares’ office announced that he will be visiting the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg for a tour on Wednesday following the vandalism that happened in June.

The facility was vandalized after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but with the help of the community, the center and surrounding areas were cleaned up.

Since the vandalism, the Blue Ridge Pregnancy center has taken extra precautions to keep members safe.

It has been a crazy few days at BRPC, but we are back and continuing our mission of helping women in crisis and... Posted by Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

The release said that Senator Steve Newman, Senator Mark Peake, Delegate Wendall Walker, law enforcement, and Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center executive director Susan Campbell will also be present during the tour.