“If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe”: Police investigate vandalism at Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Vandals damaged the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to authorities. Messaging like, “if abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were spray painted on the ground outside the building.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the property damage and vandalism at the center on Old Forest Road.

Upon arrival around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers found that the building had been spray painted with graffiti, and multiple windows had been broken out.

Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 941-9937 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 . Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

