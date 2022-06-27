Lynchburg community rallies together after vandalism at Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

Those with the pregnancy center say the community’s response to jump in and help has been incredible. However, as they board up windows and wash off threatening messages, there’s still a lot of fear left behind.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One group’s negative actions are bringing a community closer together Monday night.

Clean-up is underway after the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg was vandalized over the weekend, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Those with the pregnancy center say the community’s response to jump in and help has been incredible. However, as they board up windows and wash off threatening messages, there’s still a lot of fear left behind.

See a full statement from the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center’s executive director below:

Our Center is cooperating with state and local police who are actively investigating the attack on our facility, and we’ve also been in contact with the Virginia Governor’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General who have offered their support and assistance. We exist to comfort and support those involved in unplanned pregnancies, and we plan to continue to provide free pregnancy supplies, counseling, and unconditional support and love to anyone who walks through our doors, no matter what decision they make. Susan Campbell, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

State and local law enforcement are working to find who did this. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin backed this in a tweet saying: “There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate.”

There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate.https://t.co/BONC83jKgj — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 26, 2022

The four-masked suspected vandals were caught on camera. Police say they’ve received numerous tips and will provide an update on the investigation in the coming days.