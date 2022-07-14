First monkeypox case reported in Central Virginia, total of 40 cases statewide

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Central Virginia, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

Officials said the patient is a man who recently traveled out of state and he is currently isolating. The local health district is identifying his close contacts, enrolling them in monitoring and offering vaccines.

This is the first case in the Central Region, but there are 40 cases across Virginia.

Monkeypox has the potential to be a serious illness that is characterized by a specific type of rash.

Three deaths have been reported globally in this outbreak thus far, but none in the U.S or Virginia. As of July 13, CDC had reported 11,068 cases of monkeypox identified in 65 countries; 1,053 cases were reported in the United States.