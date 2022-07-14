Rescue Mission’s Back 2 School Blast shifting focus on teacher’s this school year

Roanoke, Va – These past couple of years have not been easy for teachers, so the Rescue Mission of Roanoke wants to give the community a chance to say thank you.

Every year the Rescue Mission hosts their Back 2 School Blast, but this year they are switching from having the students pick up the supplies, to the teachers. What this means is the Rescue Mission is asking for the community to donate school supplies at local organizations that have the Back 2 School Blast logo displayed.

Your donation for Back 2 School Blast Teacher’s Edition can be anything from highlighters, pens, pencils, crayons, and binders. Then, teachers will gather on August 6th at Parkway Church on the Mountain and pick out the supplies they need.

Hannah John, Committee Member for Back 2 School Blast says, “We are gearing it more toward teachers because the past couple of years we feel that teachers have been through a lot and while there are other events in the community that students have access to, to get these supplies, we felt just catering a little more toward teachers because we need to pay them some extra special attention.”

The deadline for donations is August 4th. The Rescue Mission is also putting together goody bags for the teachers that will have items like hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.

This event is for any teacher in Southwest Virginia. There is a limited number of teachers that can register for the day. If you are interested in applying, John says to keep a close eye on the Rescue Mission’s Social Media pages.