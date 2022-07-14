Starr Hill Brewery announces UVA-themed Wahoo Pale Ale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Go Hoo’s! Thanks to this new product, University of Virginia fans won’t need a koozie to show their team spirit.

On Thursday, Starr Hill Brewery announced a new partnership with UVA to produce and sell officially licensed craft beer products in the region.

Wahoo Pale Ale will be available for purchase starting August 1 throughout the Commonwealth, according to the statement, including Starr Hill’s six locations and commercial distribution throughout Virginia.

Starr Hill Brewery said that the Wahoo Pale Ale was made specifically for the UVA crowds – it’s packed with juicy, fruit-forward hop flavors and backed with a smooth malt finish.

Josh Cromwell, Starr Hill’s Vice President, said that this is a partnership he’s very excited about.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this new partnership with UVA,” said Cromwell. “Given Starr Hill’s deeply-rooted connection to the University of Virginia, we are thrilled at the chance to create a beer that will celebrate the culture and history of our town.”

You’ll be able to find the ale at UVA athletic events, grocery stores, and on-site locations throughout the Commonwealth, Starr City said, and on August 1, you can search the Beer Finder to see if Wahoo Ale is available at stores nearby.