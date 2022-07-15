Central & Southwest Virginia: Where you can fill up for as low as $3.29 a gallon

10 News found the cheapest places to fill up

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Good news for drivers!

Gas prices across Central and Southwest Virginia are sliding back down.

The national average still sits at $4.57 a gallon, while the average price across the Commonwealth is about $4.36.

Your lowest price in the Southwest region would be in Craig County, where the average there is $4.11.

But those are only average prices.

Our 10 News team found that some of the lowest prices are in Altavista.

On Friday morning, the team saw gas for $3.88 along U.S. Route 29.

Drivers could find lower prices in town at $3.39 a gallon – and it was even cheaper at the Altavista Walmart, with a regular gallon of gas costing $3.29.