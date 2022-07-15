Former City of Salem Sheriff Everett Obenshain passes away, officials say

SALEM, Va. – A beloved member of the City of Salem community has passed away.

On Friday morning, the City of Salem Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post that said Retired Sheriff Everette Obenshain had passed away early Thursday morning.

“Sheriff Obenshain served as Sheriff for over 30 years and continued serving his community as an Electoral Board member and in many other ways,” the post said.

It is with heavy hearts that we share Retired Sheriff Everette Obenshain passed away yesterday morning, July 14, 2022. ... Posted by City of Salem Sheriff's Office, Virginia on Friday, July 15, 2022

Commenters on the post said Obenshain was a good man and servant of the community with a wonderful sense of humor.

The City of Salem Sheriff’s Office, Virginia said they send their deepest sympathies to Obenshain’s family, as well as prayers for peace and comfort during the difficult time.