‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Lynchburg this fall

It’ll be held on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Get ready to ‘come on down’ and win big because ‘The Price is Right Live’ is headed to the Hill City.

The Price is Right Live is a non-televised, on-stage version of the beloved game show, which is known as the longest-running game show in television history.

In the Price is Right Live, those eligible will be selected randomly from the crowd to play classic games for a chance to win big, similar to the television show. Contestants can win appliances, vacations and even a new car.

It’ll be held on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in the Academy Center of the Arts.

Ticket prices range from $22.50 to $75! To purchase your ticket, click here.

