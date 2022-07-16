Battle of the Badges: Blood drive competition set for Wednesday in Lynchburg

John Lynch Lodge #34 is asking first responders in the surrounding area to participate in the “Battle of the Badges,” a friendly competition to see who can give the most to support the life-saving effort.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg has announced a new approach to encourage the community to donate blood.

John Lynch Lodge #34 is asking first responders in the surrounding area to participate in the “Battle of the Badges,” a friendly competition to see who can give the most to support the life-saving effort.

Other members of the community are invited to give, as well.

Everyone who donates blood will receive a John Lynch Lodge #34 stress ball in the shape of a heart.

The group will also raffle off 35 sets of Lynchburg Hillcats tickets for the ball game on August 20.

The Hillcats tickets will be for First Responders night, and the game will be followed by a firework show.

“We just wanted to raise the awareness of it,” President John Lynch Lodge #34 Chief Deputy Tommy Carter said. “This time of year especially, June, July, August people are on vacation and the focus on giving blood is not as keen as it is other times of the year.”

Ad

The event will take place at the Jamerson Family YMCA at 801 Wyndhurst Dr. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment or to learn more about the blood donation event, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767)