Shelters Full Across the Region, Need the Community’s Help

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is teaming up with PetSmart and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. Dogs will be available for adoption Saturday from 11 am-3 pm and Sunday from 12 pm-4 pm at PetSmart 220.

Applications will be available and can be approved on the spot, meaning you could go home with your new, loving family member today.

Adoption fees are discounted to $50. All local shelters and rescues are at capacity, and animals everywhere need the community to help.

The organizations asks that the community come together to help find loving homes for these amazing animals.