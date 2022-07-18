20-year-old dies in Franklin County crash, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old is dead after a crash over the weekend in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Sunday at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, around 1.5 miles west of Route 220.

Omar Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, was driving a 2004 Mazda RX-8 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, police said.

Officers said Lozano-Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident remains under investigation.