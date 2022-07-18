Downtown Lynchburg businesses clean up damage from weekend gunfire

We spoke with business owners and employees to get their reactions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigates multiple reports of gunfire from the July 16 weekend, several businesses are still cleaning up the damage.

Employees at Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company, located on the 1600 block of Main Street, discovered the destruction on Monday morning.

“We came in this morning, and one of the employees found a window busted. It looks like somebody shot two shots through it,” said Michael Rhodes, the owner of Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company.

The LPD confirmed to 10 News that it appeared to be gunfire and employees said at least one bullet shattered a front window, tearing through the curtain, and at least one bullet hit the front of the building.

Rhodes said his shop closed at noon on Saturday and believes the gunfire happened overnight.

“Things [around here] are getting worse,” said Rhodes.

The LPD said they’re investigating the incident and trying to determine if it is connected to a crime scene four blocks away – where officers responded to the historic Midland Motors before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Bullets shattered one of the windows at Midland Motors, and another window was boarded up.

Officials said witnesses at the scene described a white or silver GMC Sierra and a silver Honda Accord leaving before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported in connection with either incident.

Chris Jewell, who works with Rhodes, said these incidents put him on alert.

“You know, it kind of makes you wonder. I keep my eyes and my ears open as much as possible to try and be aware of my surroundings. If you see anything call it in,” said Jewell.

The LPD asks anyone with information or video, including surveillance or doorbell footage, to contact them.