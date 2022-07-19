Adoptions needed as Franklin County Humane Society reaches full capacity

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society has reached full capacity and is calling on the community for help.

“WE ARE FULL! We are out of space for new intakes of cats and kittens,” the adoption center said in a Facebook post. “We can try to help in other ways but are out of space….We are also full of dogs.”

Those looking to add a new furry member to their family can do so with an online application. Individuals can also fill one out in person, no appointment necessary. Many pets are even available at a discounted price with an approved application.

Dogs will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while cats will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If this time doesn’t work for you, other times can be arranged once your application is approved.

You can find an application here.