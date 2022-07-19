Bedford County Fair canceled for fall 2022

The Bedford County Fair has been canceled yet again.

This comes after the fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year, the Bedford County Fair Board has had a difficult time finding a suitable location with enough on-site parking for fairgoers.

The Bedford Moose Lodge was chosen as a site for the 2021 fair; however, several community members expressed concerns about parking availability.

After reviewing feedback from residents and event stakeholders, the board believes it would be best to refrain from hosting the fair this year with hopes of leaving room for a larger event in the near future.

At this time, the board is collaborating with county administration to consider possible locations for 2023.

According to a press release, the last fair was last held in 2019 and data shows that it had a local impact of $800,000.

“The Bedford County Fair Board is hopeful that the pause in hosting a fair this year will allow us to build an event in the near future that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” the press release said.