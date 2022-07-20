Star City Works Program launches to help Roanoke City job seekers

SALEM, Va. – A new work program will aim to help Roanoke City job seekers with funding for training and educational needs.

The Star City Works Program has multiple services for people looking for jobs in the area including:

Funding for existing workers to receive training,

Funding to provide customized training to secure new employees,

Tuition dollars for individuals to attend training and education,

Work-based learning opportunities including internships,

On-the-job training reimbursement,

Wrap-around supportive services (transportation, childcare, food assistance, utility/mortgage assistance, etc.) to assist individuals in completing training and employment activities.

Morgan Romeo, Director for The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, said this will help people looking for jobs and jobs looking for employees.

“All of our employers, especially in the city of Roanoke, are hurting for employees,” Romeo said. “We think by helping some of these and providing some of these other wrap-around services, we’ll help folks kind of realize and help get out of the hole and back to work. And just help them with that sustainability.”

In September 2021, the Star City Strong Taskforce identified funding recommendations for the ARPA dollars received by the City of Roanoke, including $3 million devoted to identifying the needs of employers in high-growth, high-potential sectors, and gaps that may exist in the local workforce.

“ARPA funding is intended to respond to the impacts of COVID-19...We are pleased to see this funding going to such a meaningful purpose,” City Manager Bob Cowell said in a press release.

Romeo said the program is built around the person trying to find a job.

“We’re going to take an all-access approach here to try and meet people where they are because we know that people are suffering and [some] still can’t get over to our center,” Romeo said.

Businesses or job seekers that are interested in learning more about the Star City Works program can email starcityworksva@gmail.com.