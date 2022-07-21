Norfolk Southern increasing wages, offering incentives, sign-on bonuses

ROANOKE, Va. – Norfolk Southern is increasing their pay and offering other incentives to draw in more employees.

On Thursday, the Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it has increased the Conductor Trainee position pay to $25 per hour, with a minimum of $200 in earnings per shift.

The release said that Conductor Trainees are eligible for an on-the-job training incentive of $300 per bi-weekly pay period, depending on their availability to work.

In addition to pay raises and incentives, the company is also offering starting bonuses for new Conductor Trainees.

Conductor trainees in priority locations, including Roanoke, have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses, according to the release.

Norfolk Southern said that conductors can earn an average of $67,000 in their first year of work, and have the potential to make more each year as they climb the ranks and gain more experience.

“One of the clear benefits of our industry is the opportunity for future advancement and the potential for increased earnings,” said Brad Dodd, Director of Talent Acquisition at Norfolk Southern. “Through their seniority, conductors will be promoted to a locomotive engineer position that has guaranteed minimum annual pay of approximately $94,000, along with benefits. Many of our engineers earn more than $100,000 with the work opportunities at their locations.”

The release said that conductors receive training before being promoted into a conductor position and that the first three weeks of training will be held at the Norfolk Southern Training Center in McDonough, Georgia.

You can learn more about the position, including the work schedule, compensation, and benefits, and apply to Norfolk Southern here.