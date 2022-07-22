Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts to present circus-style act in November

Air Play performance to be held at the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts (Credit: Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “Making magic out of thin air” – A circus-style performance is coming to Lynchburg in November.

The Academy Center of the Arts announced that they will host an Air Play performance on November 18.

During the performance, the center said that umbrellas will fly, fabrics will soar over the audience, balloons will swallow people, and snow will swirl and fill the stage – Air Play performances bring life to the air, transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty.

November’s performance will be a part comedy, part circus, part sculpture, and part theater circus-style adventure of two siblings traveling through a land of air, and will be great for all ages, according to the release.

Circus performers Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, in collaboration with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, created Air Play through years of experimentation with materials, movement, and technology, the center said, and has played in many locations, from Chile to Melbourne State Theatre to Shanghai’s Grand Theatre.

Ad

The Air Play performance in Lynchburg will be held at the Academy Center of the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on November 18, according to the release.

The Academy Center of the Arts said that tickets for November’s performance go on sale on Friday and range from $20 to $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can contact the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts Box Office at (434) 846-8499, or visit their website.