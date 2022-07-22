Teaching the next generation of Roanoke athletics

The program is giving young students the chance to learn new sports skills

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s Athletics Summer Enrichment Program is giving young students the chance to learn new sports skills, but learning aside, it’s meant to be a fun time.

The program offers camps for sports like football, tennis, lacrosse, and more, with high schoolers helping out as teachers.

Hundreds of kids are honing their skills but most of all, they’re enjoying the chance to play the games they love.

Roanoke City Superintendent Doctor Verletta White got the chance to get involved with the participants.

“I don’t want anybody to just my football throwing skills, but it was so much fun. It’s fun to be with the kids, and it’s fun to have fun with them,” White said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to make new friends, learn skills on the football field here, and other sports activities they’ve had. It’s just been a wonderful opportunity.”

And when participants are enjoying the program, the program makes sure they all have the proper gear for the sport they’re training for.