Two die, one driver charged with DUI in Rocky Mount crash

Nicholas Davis has been charged with DUI in a crash that left two people dead (Credit: West Virginia Regional Jail Authority)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Two people are dead and another driver has been charged with a DUI after a crash in Rocky Mount earlier this week, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Authorities said the three-vehicle accident happened on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway.

When officers arrived, they said they found five people were involved in the crash.

Melissa Holland, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger, Christian Hernandez, 18, was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities said the other two drivers in the crash did not require medical attention, but one of the drivers, Nicholas Davis, 31, was arrested and later charged with driving while under the influence.

The investigation is still underway, according to police.