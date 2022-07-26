Are Lynchburg’s E.N.O.U.G.H. rallies enough to stop gun violence?

After continued gun violence in Lynchburg, one local group has had enough

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The group One Community, One Voice focuses on keeping crime out of communities by hosting a series of E.N.O.U.G.H rallies throughout Lynchburg.

The organization held its sixth and final rally of the summer on Tuesday at the Dearington apartment complex.

“I want them [Lynchburg residents] to have hope to know that there’s always a way to change,” said Dr. James Camm, Executive Director of One Community, One Voice.

Other than having fun, the events offer people resources and aims to change lives.

“There may be a child out there that just needs us that day to change their life, so they never pick up a gun and harm somebody,” said Camm.

But are these enough rallies enough?

Coincidentally, someone has been shot and killed in Lynchburg – either on the same day or one day after – three of the past five rallies.

“You can look at that [violence] and say, ‘well are you impacting in any way?’ We believe we are. We have to be determined that just because that behavior is still going on, we can’t shift that behavior,” said Camm.

Camm’s determined to shift the behavior and impact as much of the community as possible.

“We’re still out there [in the community]. We know that it makes a difference in some lives. We’re not always going to get [everyone], but we’re going to get as many people as we can,” said Camm.

One Community, One Voice hopes to change more lives when they host their back-to-school event on August 6 at the University of Lynchburg. Camm said they’ll hand out at least 1,500 backpacks, free school supplies, shoes, and even offer haircuts. They’ll also host a clinic with NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.