Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival to return on Sept. 9

BUCHANAN, Va – The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival will be in full bloom soon.

Starting Sept. 9 and lasting through Sept. 18, you can stroll through more than 600,000 sunflowers and enjoy over 100 food and handmade craft vendors.

The festival is dubbed the largest sunflower festival and vendor show on the east coast.

There will also be hay rides, a farm animal petting area and a children’s area for your little ones. You can even take part in the festival’s sunset dinners.

If you’re interested in attending, you can purchase your tickets here.