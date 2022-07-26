Shots fired during possible road rage incident in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police said they are investigating shots fired on a Lynchburg roadway that were fired during a possible road rage incident on Tuesday morning.

Around 11:03 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to calls of shots fired between two vehicles on Old Forest Road toward Lakeside Drive.

Police said that according to callers’ reports, a Mercedes and a Lexus were both driving recklessly, and as the vehicles entered the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive, gunfire erupted from the Mercedes toward the Lexus.

Police said that before they arrived, both vehicles fled the scene.

Witnesses described the Mercedes as a blue or silver sedan manufactured between 2000 and 2010 and the Lexus as a black SUV, according to the release.

The Lakeside Drive Bridge is still under construction and workers were present when the shooting happened, police said, but no injuries or damage to property were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, to enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device, and anyone who may have captured video of this incident on camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Lynchburg Police said the investigation is ongoing.

