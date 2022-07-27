Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ranked fifth best hospital in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is gaining national recognition once again.

According to the US News and World Report, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has ranked as the fifth best hospital in the Commonwealth, up from last year when it tied for sixth place.

The hospital was named among the elite 12% of hospitals nationwide.

Carilion is ranked as high performing in 14 procedures and conditions, an increase from last year. Those procedures include:

COPD

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Heart attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Lung Cancer Surgery

Stroke

TAVR

Uterine Cancer Surgery

Maternity and prenatal care (announced separately in 2021)

