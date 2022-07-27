Legal trouble arises for eight remaining English Gardens Apartment residents

There are still eight people living at English Gardens, 26 days past the move-out deadline they were given in March as of Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Legal trouble has arrived for people who are still living at English Gardens Apartments in Roanoke.

People were supposed to vacate their homes last month.

“Yeah, it’s been very stressful,” said one resident, Danny Meredith.

Tuesday, the complex owner, Gardens at Grandin, LLC took legal action against the eight remaining residents by summoning them to court for unlawful detainer.

“It’s been rough. You know, I’ve thought about giving up, but I’ve got children. And I can’t do that to them,” said Danny.

A representative for Gardens at Grandin, LLC said legal action was delayed as long as possible.

Gardens at Grandin, LLC released a statement to 10 News:

In March, residents were given notice that leases would not be renewed beyond June 30th. Legal actions have been delayed as long as possible to provide more time to residents having difficulty finding a new home. On July 25, 2022, court filings were submitted; however, court hearings will not occur for several weeks. We anticipate that most of these eight residents will find new homes prior to such time. We will promptly dismiss court actions if residents move-out prior to the court date. Gardens at Grandin, LLC Representative

Danny and others at English Gardens have been on the waitlist at Terrace Apartments for months. Owned by Total Action for Progress, TAP blames the delay in application review on a change in management.

Ad

They said there are currently 47 people on the waitlist.

TAP’s President and CEO, Annette Lewis released a statement saying in part:

TAP is very aware of the urgency in finding housing for English Gardens residents as well as others in our community. Our staff is also trying to find housing wherever possible for several English Gardens residents, homeless veterans, and other low-income residents. The fact is there’s not enough affordable housing for low-income people in the Roanoke Valley to accommodate the needs that we’re seeing. Annette Lewis, TAP President & CEO

With no place to go, Danny is moving his belongings into storage and preparing for the worst.

“I’m putting my stuff in storage and until I find a place, I may have to live out of my Jeep,” Danny said.

And after everything that’s happened and is happening, Danny is still trying to stay optimistic.

“But like I said, where there is a will, there is a way,” Danny said.