Lynchburg announces seven new digital information kiosks throughout the city

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In an effort to promote tourism and involvement in the city, Lynchburg has introduced a new way for residents and tourists to learn more about the area.

The City of Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism said they have installed seven new digital kiosks to offer information to residents, visitors, businesses, and students.

The seven digital kiosks will feature information, trail maps, QR codes for guides, and upcoming events and festivals, the release said, and the kiosks will be located at the Precival’s Island Trail entrance, Lynchburg Community Market, Old City Cemetery, Kemper Street Amtrak Station, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College and Lynchburg General Hospital.

The kiosks were partially funded by the 2020 CARES Act, which was for projects that are meant to assist with economic recovery and tourism promotion from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

Anna Bentson, Assistant Director of the City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism, said that the kiosks are a result of partnerships between organizations in the area, and explained the potential impact the installation could have on the community.

“In an effort to reach more people and drive traffic to the wonderful businesses, events, and attractions in our city, we partnered with our anchor institutions like Centra and our local colleges and universities to install digital kiosks in strategic locations to reach our residents, visitors, businesses and students,” said Bentson. “These kiosks will serve to engage users of these frequently trafficked sites and further promote all of the things happening in the City of Lynchburg.”

