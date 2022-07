ROANOKE, Va. – A crash is causing lane closures on VA-311 in Roanoke County, VDOT said, and drivers can expect delays.

The Roanoke County Police Department said the crash happened in the 2400 Block of Catawba Valley Drive on Wednesday.

Both lanes are closed from Carvins Cove Road to the intersection of Catawba Valley Drive and North Electric Road, according to authorities.

Police said that the crash is still under investigation.

