Roanoke County Schools wants more businesses to get involved in apprenticeship program

The program is looking to train the next generation of students, but they need business to step in and take part in an apprenticeship program

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Schools is looking to help train the next generation of students.

School leaders are looking for businesses to step in and help participate in an apprenticeship program to help students become productive in life.

Phoenix Angell now works at Balzar and Associates in Roanoke, but he got his start as a student apprentice in Roanoke County Public Schools.

“The student registered apprenticeship program was extremely helpful in getting me where I am now,” Angell said.

Angell is now running a crew and making a decent living right out of high school.

“I don’t know where I would be if the program didn’t exist, probably still in college, not enjoying it, just trying to force myself down a career path that I wouldn’t like,” Angell said.

Angell is one of the dozens of students who went through the student registered apprenticeship program.

“It really was an opportunity that was brought to us by local businesses. We would love to employ your high school-age students,” Roanoke County Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely said.

Nicely said students get hands-on experience in different industries, like manufacturing and construction, and their goal is to ensure the students have options like entering the workforce or continuing their education after graduating.

To have the program be as successful as possible, they want companies to get more students involved. Last year, 23 students and 13 businesses took part in the program.

“We want businesses to be aware of the opportunities they had to work with these students and create opportunities, later on, again it’s a win, win,” Nicely said.