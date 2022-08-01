Meet Pete, the lovebug that needs someone to cuddle him fur-ever

PEARISBURG, Va. – Don’t let his breed fool you – this 6-year-old pitbull is a lovebug who’s ready to find his home.

Pete is a cuddly 55-pound hunk of love that’s been staying at the Giles County Animal Shelter for almost 400 days, and staff at the shelter said he’s their longest-tenured pet.

Staff said that before Pete came to the shelter, he was left in a crate all day and half of his fur was missing, but since the staff has given him the love he deserves, he’s extremely sweet, loyal, and completely housebroken.

Pete is also neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccines.

Staff at the shelter said that Pete would love to be an only pet, and can be around older children.

And, if you’re looking for an exercise buddy, Pete’s your guy – he loves going for walks!

Normally, male dogs are $110 to be adopted, but Pete is an exception! His adoption fee is only $20.

To learn more about this big guy, and to see if he would be a good addition to your home, click here.