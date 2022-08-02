Virginia Senators react to death of al-Qaeda leader

FILE - In this 1998 file photo made available Friday, March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri, left, listens during a news conference with Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan. A U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter. President Joe Biden will speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, President Biden announced a successful counterterrorism operation in which al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, and Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine both released statements on the operation.

Warner, who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said people in the US weren’t the only ones impacted by al-Qaeda.

“Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and Europe,” Warner said. “I commend the efforts of our Intel officers and servicemembers for finally – 21 years after the horrific 9/11 attacks – bringing one of its last remaining leaders to justice.

Ad

Warner went on to say that he applauded the work of those involved.

“I applaud the tireless work of the intelligence community and the bravery of our military personnel in continuing to counter terrorism abroad,” Warner said. “In my capacity as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I will keep working to support the IC’s counterterrorism efforts and keep Americans safe.”

Kaine, who also serves on the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, said that today was one of justice in his statement.

“Today’s counterterrorism operation brought to justice Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the individuals who were responsible for the horrific attacks on the American people on September 11, 2001,” Kaine said. “I’m grateful for the decisive actions taken by the Biden Administration, our military, and intelligence community to hold al-Zawahiri accountable and keep Americans safe. We need to keep working to protect our nation against al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.”

Ad

President Biden addressed the nation in a brief hearing on Monday evening. You can watch the full report here.