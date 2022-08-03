Love peanut butter? That’s just one thing you and this dog, Zander, have in common

This 4-year-old Pitbull-Terrier mix loves to take car rides, swim, and eat peanut butter. Call the Lynchburg Humane Society to learn more about adopting him.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After spending over 415 days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, this hunk is ready to find his forever home.

Zander, a 4-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix, is looking for a family, and shelter staff said he would do best in a home with adults only and does well with other dogs, but should be in a home without cats.

This pup has a sponsored adoption fee, and knows lots of tricks: Shelter staff said he knows how to sit, stay, and lay down.

Zander loves to take car rides, to swim, and he’s a fiend for some peanut butter, so he could be the perfect travel buddy.

When you’re tired, don’t worry, because Zander absolutely loves to cuddle.

To learn more about Zander and adoption information, you can visit the shelter website.