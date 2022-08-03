Man to serve 8 years for DUI crash that left Bedford County couple and their newborn baby hurt

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man will serve an 8-year prison sentence in connection to a DUI crash that left a Bedford County couple and their newborn baby hurt.

The incident happened back in November 2021 on Route 122 just north of Joppa Mill Road.

In the crash, Nathan Everson, his wife and their three-week-old baby were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver, who was later identified as Brandon Bateman, of Goodview, according to our previous reporting.

Those involved were flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, with one taken there in an ambulance.

In March 2022, Batemen was found guilty on all four charges against him in relation to the incident, which include:

Ad

2 counts of maiming

DWI, his fourth within 10 years

Driving on a revoked license in Virginia (DUI-related)

Bateman has been sentenced to 22 years with 14 years suspended.

He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.